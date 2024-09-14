Disregarding court's order may seem bold, but consequences long, cold: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has convicted a man from Mumbai for contempt of court and sentenced him till the rising of the court, saying disregarding a court’s order may seem bold, but the shadows of its consequences are long and cold.

A bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Rajesh Bindal noted an undoubtedly, appalling breach of legal decorum which has in its face challenged the sanctity of the orders passed by this court.

The bench said "The power to punish for contempt of court’s order is vital to safeguard the authority and efficiency of the judicial system. By addressing and penalising contemptuous conduct, the legal system reinforces its own legitimacy and ensures that judicial orders and proceedings are taken seriously. This deterrent effect helps to maintain the rule of law and reinforces public’s faith in the judicial process, ensuring that Courts can function effectively without undue interference or disrespect."