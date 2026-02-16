<p>Actress <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/trisha">Trisha Krishnan </a>has finally reacted to the remarks made by Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagendran involving her and actor and politician Vijay. </p><p>Criticising his remarks, the actress, via her legal counsel, issued a statement on Monday afternoon. Posting it on social media, she wrote "Disrespect should and always will be called out."</p><p>In the official statement, Trisha addressed the recent 'distasteful' remarks circulating in the media, condemning them.</p><p>Trisha made it clear that she remains strictly neutral and is not affiliated with any political party neither does she intend to be. She further urged the public and media to stop associating her name with political issues that are entirely unrelated to her.</p>.<p>Trisha’s action follows after Nagendran's remarks involving her and TVK chief Vijay. In the statement, he referred to Vijay as inexperienced in politics, and had said that Vijay should focus on his family and "come out of actor Trisha," after which anything could happen.</p><p>Several people called out his poor remark. Earlier, DMK leader Kanimozhi called out his statement and said that it was unjust that women leaders in the BJP had not condemned Nagendran's remarks. She took to X and said that criticising the personal life of a person in the public political sphere is uncivilised and added that speaking in a manner that demeans the dignity and honour of a woman who has no connection with politics tarnishes womanhood. She said the silence of BJP's women leaders on the issue amounts to an injustice.</p>.'Thalapathy' Vijay gets a cute birthday wish from alleged girlfriend Trisha, sets internet on fire.<p>"Criticising the personal life of someone involved in politics in the public sphere is uncivilized..!! Moreover, speaking in a way that degrades the dignity and honor of a woman who has no connection to politics is an act that tarnishes womanhood. For Mr Nainar Nagendran, the female leaders in the BJP remaining silent without condemning this is an injustice," said the 'X' post.</p><p>Another DMK MP, Tamizhachi Thangapandian, also criticised Nagendran, saying it was unbecoming of the party's Tamil Nadu state president, who rules at the Centre, to speak disparagingly about a woman travelling in public while expressing political views. She added that speaking about women with dignity and treating them with respect constitutes civilised politics.</p>.'Thalapathy' Vijay & Trisha’s Goa trip fuels dating speculation.<p>"It is not seemly for the Tamil Nadu state president of the party ruling India to speak disparagingly about a woman traveling in public while expressing political opinions. Speaking of and treating women with dignity is what constitutes civilized politics," 'X' post from Thangapandian said.</p><p>His remarks created uproar in Tamil Nadu and didn’t go well with many. However, amid the controversy, several BJP leaders came out to defend Nagendran, asserting his comments were made in a good sense.</p><p>(With ANI Inputs)</p>