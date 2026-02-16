Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Disrespect will be called out: Actor Trisha Krishnan slams Tamil Nadu BJP chief's crass comment

Trisha made it clear that she remains strictly neutral and is not affiliated with any political party neither does she intend to be.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 08:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 February 2026, 08:46 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsKollywoodVijayTrendingTrisha

Follow us on :

Follow Us