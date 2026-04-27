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'Dissent must operate within framework of law': TDP condemns disruption at Bengaluru stand-up show

TDP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao said that objections to any form of expression must be addressed strictly through due process.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 12:18 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 12:18 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshTDPStandup Comedy

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