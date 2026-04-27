<p>Hyderabad: TDP condemned the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/tdp-supporters-create-ruckus-at-stand-up-comedians-show-over-old-jokes-on-chandrababu-naidu-in-bengaluru-3982360">disruption of a stand-up performance</a> by comedian Sarat Uday in Bengaluru, describing the incident as unacceptable and inconsistent with democratic conduct.</p><p>TDP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao said that objections to any form of expression must be addressed strictly through due process. “In a democracy, dissent must operate within the framework of law. Taking matters into one’s own hands is unacceptable,” Srinivasa Rao said.</p>.'TDP supporters' create ruckus at stand-up comedian's show over old jokes on Chandrababu Naidu in Bengaluru.<p>He warned that such actions distract from substantive issues and risk sending a wrong signal to the society. Rao urged party cadre to maintain discipline and avoid confrontational behaviour, emphasising that restraint is essential to preserving institutional credibility.</p><p>At the same time, the party expressed concern over what it termed a pattern among some stand-up performers of targeting political figures for visibility. “Comedy is meant to entertain, not provoke discord or undermine social harmony,” Rao said.</p><p>He added that deliberate attempts to disparage political leaders for attention reflect a lack of accountability and can aggravate tensions in the public sphere.</p><p>Reiterating the party’s position, Rao advised its workers to refrain from reacting to provocation and to pursue grievances only through legal channels. Rao cautioned that any deviation from this approach could damage the party’s reputation.</p><p>“Regardless of the individual, the law will take its course,” said the TDP state president.</p>