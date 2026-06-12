Dissident TMC faction to approach Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seek recognition as 'real TMC'

<p>New Delhi: Dissident <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tmc">TMC</a> MPs will meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday to stake claim to be recognised as the "real TMC", rebel MP Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia said on Friday, claiming that 19 LS members are currently backing the faction.</p>.<p>Basunia, the MP from Cooch Behar and among the lawmakers seeking to support the NDA in the Lok Sabha, told <em>PTI</em> Videos that the group would meet the Speaker on Monday.</p>.Suvendu Adhikari says BJP govt to bring Tata Group back to Bengal, attacks TMC over industry policy.<p>"On Monday, we will go to the Speaker, and we have made a claim regarding forming the real TMC vote group. We will ask the Speaker to give recognition to our claim," Basunia said.</p>.<p>Sources said the timing of the meeting is yet to be finalised.</p>.TMC revolt: Saayoni Ghosh, Yusuf Pathan among 19 rebel TMC MPs who sent their names to Lok Sabha Speaker's Office.<p>Asked about senior Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee’s remarks on Abhishek Banerjee, Basunia said, “He is saying the right thing. We support Kalyan ji’s statement".</p>.<p>The TMC plunged into a crisis following the party's defeat in the West Bengal assembly elections and rebellion by a large section of its legislators. The turmoil later spread to Parliament.</p>