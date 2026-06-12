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Dissident TMC faction to approach Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seek recognition as 'real TMC'

Sources said the timing of the meeting is yet to be finalised.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 10:11 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 10:11 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTMCOm BirlaLok Sabha speaker

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