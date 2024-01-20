Distinct paths: BJP prepares for Ram temple consecration as Congress' Nyay Yatra marches on

Hello readers! With just a few days left for the Ram temple consecration ceremony, we now have a slightly better vision of who is going to attend the event and who has declined the invitation. Despite many Opposition leaders taking a jibe at the ruling party for making the event a political one, on January 22, the nation will witness one of the biggest temple inaugurations in recent history.
On the other side, India's diplomatic row with Maldives continues, with the island nation giving India a deadline for the withdrawal of its troops from their land.
Ram temple a BJP-RSS project: Congress
Congress has clearly stated their unwillingness to attend the Ram temple 'pran pratishtha' ceremony. First Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, now Rahul Gandhi has said that "BJP and RSS have given a "political and electoral flavour" to the Ram temple consecration ceremony.
Calling it a "Narendra Modi function", which has resulted in the Gandhi family been given the tag of "anti-Hindu" by the BJP, Rahul clarified he does not feel the need to "wear his religion on his sleeve."
The Congress have also alleged that the reason Ram temple consecration is so hyped up now, is because of the Lok Sabha polls which will take place this year.
Party leader Kanhaiya Kumar clarified Congress's' stance on declining invitations and said, "God is about personal faith and not a matter of display."
Referring it as a 50-year-old political project, Jairam Ramesh also took a dig at BJP and RSS, and called PM Modi the main person behind it.
"This event (consecration ceremony) is a 50-year-old political project of the BJP-RSS. The producer, director, main actor, only actor, music director is our Prime Minister. This is autocracy and we cannot accept that," he said.
Apart from Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) President Prakash Ambedkar has also declined the invitation. On similar lines with the Congress, Prakash Ambedkar said the "religious event has been hijacked by the BJP and RSS and has turned into a political campaign."
However, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) International Working President Alok Kumar called out Congress saying, "Congress declined the invitation out of arrogance." Tagging on, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that Congress have committed a sin by declining the invitation and will have to 'apologise'.
Modi in South India, prepping ahead of Lok Sabha polls
Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, set to take place in a few months, PM Modi has already begun to venture down south. PM Modi has visited Kerala, Maharashtra, and Karnataka this week.
The PM offered prayers at Guruvayur and Thriprayar Shree Ramaswami temples in Kerala; Lepakshi temple in Andhra Pradesh; and Shree Kala Ram Mandir situated on the banks of the Godavari in Nashik.
The BJP’s focus is on Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh, where it achieved the least number of seats in the last two Lok Sabha polls.
Not solely depending on Ram temple, BJP is trying to build the narrative of "benefits of its schemes" for voters.
In Maharashtra, the PM, during a tour of Nashik and Mumbai, made it clear that "he means business and asserted about 'Modi-guarantee' - the BJP-led NDA’s poll plank of 2024 general elections."
On the eastern side, Odisha's BJD raised 'Jai Jagannath' slogans to counter BJP's 'Jai Sri Ram'.
After the inauguration of the newly built heritage corridor in Puri by Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, a senior BJD leader said, "You (BJP) say 'Jai Shri Ram' and we have Lord Jagannath... 'Jai Jagannath',' he said, when asked about BJD's plan to counter the strong Hindutva pitch of the BJP, which is the main opposition party in the state assembly."
Moreover, Mayawati has said the BSP plans on contesting Lok Sabha polls alone, giving clear indication at not being a part of I.N.D.I.A.
''BSP will not have electoral understanding with any party in the LS polls. BSP does not gain from the alliances and on the contrary, it is at a disadvantage in the event of a tie-up,'' she said.
BSP, however will be ready to consider post poll tie up under certain factors.
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Congress ask, 'Where is PM Modi?'
Rahul Gandhi kick started 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', a 6,713 km Manipur to Mumbai yatra, which comes just before the Lok Sabha polls.
A combination of bus yatra and padayatra, Rahul Gandhi's 'Yatra 2.0' is an "ideological yatra" and "not an electoral yatra", the party has clarified.
The 66-day yatra will be focusing "more about people".
Rahul Gandhi said Manipur has become the "symbol of the politics of hatred BJP and RSS; Kharge added on to it saying, "Modi is seen in the sea swimming and somewhere else he is chanting ‘Ram, Ram’. It is like the chant of Ram in lips and knives in hands."
The yatra launch also came on a day Congress Joint Treasurer Milind Deora, announced his resignation from the party to join the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction).
Milind Deora became the latest among young leaders to resign from the Congress to join another party.
However, for Congress, the silver lining was the attendance of suspended BSP MP Danish Ali as well as leaders from state units of around 10 I.N.D.I.A parties.
Ali on his X handle said, "would be failing in my duty as a politician and a social worker if I did not join the biggest drive for unity and justice."
Rahul Gandhi questioned PM Modi not visiting Manipur despite the ethnic violence in the state.
Kharge also alleged that "Modi visits Manipur for votes but when people were in trouble, he did not visit."
A day ahead of Congress's yatra, in a virtual I.N.D.I.A meeting, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge emerged as the consensus choice for the alliance's chairperson post, but a formal announcement was delayed.
However, Mamata Banerjee is said to have earlier communicated her opposition to naming Nitish as convenor or the bloc’s Prime Ministerial face.
India-Maldives tensions continue
With India and Maldives' diplomatic tensions escalating further, the latter has ordered the withdrawal of Indian troops from the island by March 15.
Maldives has also decided to stop India from conducting hydrographic surveys in the territorial waters of the Indian Ocean.
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu also made a statement over the situation with India, saying, "We may be small, but that does not give you the license to bully us."
Amid the tensions, however, cadets of Maldives will be taking part in the military parade on the occasion of the Republic Day in India.
Elsewhere in India
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal did not appear before Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the fourth time now, claiming that the investigation regarding Delhi excise scam is not to record his statement, instead to arrest him.
Alleging it to be a part of a "political conspiracy", he said this is a move to bar him from campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Meanwhile in Telangana, the BRS has attacked the Congress for signing MoUs with the Adani Group in Davos. KTR at a meeting said "Congress criticises Gautam Adani in Delhi but its government in Telangana is working with him."
Following this, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram recently ducked a question about Adani Groups proposed investment in Telangana.
Chidambaram was seen redirecting the microphone to Supriya Shrinate, who also declined to comment; said "media should ask questions related to the Congress manifesto only."
Furthermore, Y S Sharmila was appointed as the chief of the party unit in Andhra Pradesh by the Congress high command; putting herself and her brother Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on the battle ground, as Congress plans their comeback in the state. Andhra Pradesh is set to have assembly elections aligning with Lok Sabha polls dates.
Meanwhile in West Bengal, the TMC slammed Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar over obscene remarks towards CM Mamata Banerjee.
Majumdar used the term "dhanda" and also commented on her "sari".
Majumdar's said, "The Chief Minister claims that she does not take CM's salary and her pension as MP. Then where does money for her iPhone and her designer saris come from? And nowadays, if someone gives something for free, he will not give it without his 'dhanda' (own interest)."
Following his statement, TMC leaders asserted that "the incident underscored the BJP's 'anti-women mindset', highlighting its commitment to misogyny."
The world theatre
On Tuesday, two bases of Baluchi militant group Jaish al Adl in Pakistan were targeted by missiles. This came a day after Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards attacked targets in Iraq and Syria with missiles.
Amid tensions between Iran and Pakistan, India made a statement that it understands actions taken by the countries were in self-defence.
