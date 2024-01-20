Distinct paths: BJP prepares for Ram temple consecration as Congress' Nyay Yatra marches on

Ram temple a BJP-RSS project: Congress

Congress has clearly stated their unwillingness to attend the Ram temple 'pran pratishtha' ceremony. First Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, now Rahul Gandhi has said that "BJP and RSS have given a "political and electoral flavour" to the Ram temple consecration ceremony.

Calling it a "Narendra Modi function", which has resulted in the Gandhi family been given the tag of "anti-Hindu" by the BJP, Rahul clarified he does not feel the need to "wear his religion on his sleeve."

The Congress have also alleged that the reason Ram temple consecration is so hyped up now, is because of the Lok Sabha polls which will take place this year.

Party leader Kanhaiya Kumar clarified Congress's' stance on declining invitations and said, "God is about personal faith and not a matter of display."

Referring it as a 50-year-old political project, Jairam Ramesh also took a dig at BJP and RSS, and called PM Modi the main person behind it.

"This event (consecration ceremony) is a 50-year-old political project of the BJP-RSS. The producer, director, main actor, only actor, music director is our Prime Minister. This is autocracy and we cannot accept that," he said.

Apart from Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) President Prakash Ambedkar has also declined the invitation. On similar lines with the Congress, Prakash Ambedkar said the "religious event has been hijacked by the BJP and RSS and has turned into a political campaign."

However, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) International Working President Alok Kumar called out Congress saying, "Congress declined the invitation out of arrogance." Tagging on, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that Congress have committed a sin by declining the invitation and will have to 'apologise'.