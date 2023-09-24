'Distract and divert': Congress accuses Centre of mismanaging economy

'A report by Marcellus found that 80 per cent of all profits went to just 20 companies in 2022. In contrast, the market share of small business was at its lowest level in India's history; small business sales were around 7 per cent of the total before 2014 but fell to under 4 per cent in Q1 2023. Seventy-five per cent of small businesses are losing money, according to a 2023 survey of 100,000 small business owners by Consortium of Indian Associations,' he said in his statement.