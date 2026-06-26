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Diverted cough syrup emerging as 'dangerous second wave' in Punjab: NCB report

Punjab also accounted for more than 97 per cent of drug drops via drones along the India-Pakistan border.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 14:53 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 14:53 IST
India NewsPunjabDrugsNarcotics Control BureauCough Syrup

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