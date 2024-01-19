Divya Pahuja murder case: Man who disposed of body sent to judicial custody

After Pahuja was shot dead on January 2 in a hotel room, Balraj Gill (28) had allegedly kept her body in the trunk of a BMW car and later threw her body in the Bhakra Canal near Munak in Sangrur, Punjab. Police said he carried out the the alleged act with his aide Ravi Banga at the behest of hotel owner Abhijeet Singh (56) -- the main accused -- who is also in judicial custody.