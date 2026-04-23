<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> on Thursday said that he would meet <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> top leaders on Friday and submit a detailed report on the party's performance and strategy regarding the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/assam">Assam</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> assembly polls.</p>.<p>Shivakumar, who is also the Congress co-in-charge for the Assam assembly elections, told reporters that he has prepared a comprehensive report on both states and will present it to the party high command.</p>.<p>The Deputy CM, who has arrived in the national capital, is also scheduled to meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday to request the allocation of defence land for improving Bengaluru’s infrastructure.</p>.Cabinet reshuffle | 'Maintain discipline or face action': D K Shivakumar warns ministerial aspirants.<p>When asked about his other meetings, Shivakumar refused to disclose details, saying, “I don’t want to disclose before the media whom I am meeting among the top leaders. I also don’t want to speak to the media about my discussions with party leaders on state politics.”</p>.<p>On reports of unhappiness among Muslim leaders in Karnataka, Shivakumar clarified that they were not unhappy. He acknowledged that some leaders may have certain grievances, which would be resolved soon.</p> <p>Regarding demands to revoke the suspension of MLC K. Abdul Jabbar, Shivakumar said he had not removed him from the party. “I have not removed him. He had only resigned,” he added.</p>