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DK Shivakumar in Delhi, to brief Congress high command on poll strategy for Assam, Tamil Nadu

Shivakumar acknowledged that some leaders may have certain grievances, which would be resolved soon.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 17:14 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 17:14 IST
India NewsTamil NaduDelhiAssamKarnatakaDK ShivakumarIndia PoliticsAssembly electionpolls

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