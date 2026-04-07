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'Heard a loud crash, SUV sped in at 60-70 kmph': Eyewitnesses on Delhi Assembly security breach

The SUV approached from the Delhi University side, took a sharp turn, broke the boom barriers, and entered the premises, police said.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 01:50 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 01:50 IST
India NewsCrashDelhi AssemblySecurity Breach

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