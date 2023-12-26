JOIN US
india

LIVE
India Political Updates: Sanjay Raut claims BJP's PM candidate is 'outdated', I.N.D.I.A alliance has many options

J P Nadda and Amit Shah to visit West Bengal today to set tone for Lok Sabha polls 2024. AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami will be attending party's General Council and Executive Committee meeting in Chennai today. Track all the latest political updates here with DH.
Last Updated 26 December 2023, 06:38 IST

Highlights
02:5126 Dec 2023

There's no work done by Haryana govt which can be appreciated: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

02:5126 Dec 2023

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul on TMC Minister Shashi Panja's statement

02:5126 Dec 2023

Good governance means being service-centric rather than power-centric: PM Modi

06:3826 Dec 2023

Sanjay Raut claims BJP's PM candidate is 'outdated', I.N.D.I.A alliance has many options

05:4526 Dec 2023

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav meets former CM and party leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal

Credit: X/@ANI

Credit: X/@ANI

05:4226 Dec 2023

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to attend the party's General Council and Executive Committee meeting, in Chennai

05:0926 Dec 2023

Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya's statement said, "Be it Swami Prasad Maurya or any leader of the INDIA alliance, they don't understand the meaning of 'dharma'. Their ideology is based on appeasement and this is done for votes."  

03:4126 Dec 2023

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is celebrating its 27th foundation day today. Party leaders and workers took oath to create ‘Naveen Odisha’ at the party office in Bhubaneswar.

03:3826 Dec 2023

JP Nadda, Amit Shah Bengal visit to set tone for Lok Sabha polls

02:5126 Dec 2023

02:5126 Dec 2023

On upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Himachal Pradesh Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri says, "Preparations for the elections need to be done. Strategy formation needs to be done. After consultation with the High Command, we will prepare an action plan..."

02:5126 Dec 2023

02:5126 Dec 2023

(Published 26 December 2023, 03:08 IST)
India NewsBJPAmit ShahCongressIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiLok Sabha Elections 2024

