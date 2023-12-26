India Political Updates: Sanjay Raut claims BJP's PM candidate is 'outdated', I.N.D.I.A alliance has many options
J P Nadda and Amit Shah to visit West Bengal today to set tone for Lok Sabha polls 2024. AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami will be attending party's General Council and Executive Committee meeting in Chennai today. Track all the latest political updates here with DH.
Highlights
There's no work done by Haryana govt which can be appreciated: Bhupinder Singh Hooda
BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul on TMC Minister Shashi Panja's statement
Good governance means being service-centric rather than power-centric: PM Modi
Sanjay Raut claims BJP's PM candidate is 'outdated', I.N.D.I.A alliance has many options
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav meets former CM and party leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to attend the party's General Council and Executive Committee meeting, in Chennai
Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya's statement said, "Be it Swami Prasad Maurya or any leader of the INDIA alliance, they don't understand the meaning of 'dharma'. Their ideology is based on appeasement and this is done for votes."
Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is celebrating its 27th foundation day today. Party leaders and workers took oath to create ‘Naveen Odisha’ at the party office in Bhubaneswar.
JP Nadda, Amit Shah Bengal visit to set tone for Lok Sabha polls
On upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Himachal Pradesh Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri says, "Preparations for the elections need to be done. Strategy formation needs to be done. After consultation with the High Command, we will prepare an action plan..."
