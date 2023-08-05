DMK is for all; unity among functionaries crucial: Stalin

Addressing a meeting of district secretaries via video conferencing, Stalin told them that the party belongs to cadres and not just the functionaries much like the government exists for all and not just ministers and legislators. In his speech, Stalin stressed on the need for unity among party functionaries and cadres while talking about specific instances of differences between senior office-bearers coming out in the open.



