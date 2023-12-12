DMK MP's remark on J&K bills 'exposes ideological contradictions, confusion' in I.N.D.I.A alliance: BJP

He further said, “Periyar was a crusader…he was especially against casteism and he wanted to see all people equal…He was a great reformer. He is our founder leader. The AIADMK is always following Periyar’s policy.” “Even the BJP government has accepted Periyar’s (idea of) social justice when they have brought a bill to provide reservation in Jammu and Kashmir. This is Periyar’s victory. That is the thing he fought for,” the AIADMK leader added.