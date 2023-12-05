Congress, BJP condemn DMK MP's remarks on Hindi heartland

Speaking in Lok Sabha, Senthil Kumar said, "You (BJP) cannot come to South India. You see all the results of what happens in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka ... we are very strong over there." He went on to say, "We will not be surprised if you have an option of converting all these states into Union territories so that you can come into indirect power because you can never dream of setting foot over there and taking control of all the southern states."

In Tamil Nadu, state BJP chief K Annamalai condemned the 'insensitive' remarks of the MP, saying the level of the party's discourse is 'sinking' like Chennai and the 'arrogance' of DMK will be the prime reason for its downfall.