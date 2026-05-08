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DMK seeks separate seats, Akhilesh's cryptic post: Congress-TVK tie up widens rift among I.N.D.I.A. bloc parties

The uneasiness in the bloc, with the DMK announcing its exit almost two years after AAP’s leaving, could reflect in the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 14:28 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 14:28 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiIndian Politics

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