DMK spreading false propaganda on Katchatheevu, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Chennai: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday accused the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu of spreading a false campaign on the Katchatheevu islet, ceded to Sri Lanka by India in 1974, and for making 'irresponsible' statements on the issue.

Then DMK president and TN Chief Minister M Karunanidhi was aware of the ruling Congress' move but did not object, she said.

The Congress, which failed to come to power in Tamil Nadu after 1967, owes an explanation to the nation for the loss of the territory which former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi described as a tiny mass of rock, she said.