DMK to host women leaders of I.N.D.I.A. alliance in Chennai on October 14

This is the first time that women leaders of the alliance will meet in Tamil Nadu after a majority of the opposition parties came together to form I.N.D.I.A. grouping. In March, the DMK had converted Chief Minister M K Stalin’s birthday celebrations into a mini conclave of opposition parties where he appealed to all outfits opposed to the BJP to unite on one platform with Congress as the fulcrum.

“The presence of Sonia Gandhi at the event will send a powerful signal that all Opposition political parties are united in taking on the BJP. We believe a strong message will go out of the meeting with regard to several issues,” a senior DMK leader told DH.

Another leader said the meeting will stress the need to reassure the commitment of the parties to making the Women’s Reservation Bill a reality, which will enable “crores of women's voices” across the country to be heard in the parliament and legislative assemblies.

Organised by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, the meeting also comes at a time the opposition parties are criticising the BJP for passing the Women’s reservation Bill with riders like delimitation. The DMK and the Tamil Nadu government have been organising a series of events to commemorate Karunanidhi’s birth centenary.