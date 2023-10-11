DMK to host women leaders of I.N.D.I.A. alliance in Chennai on October 14

In yet another show of strength by I.N.D.I.A. alliance, the DMK will host Congress’ Sonia Gandhi and women leaders from other political parties of the grouping here on Saturday for a conference on Women’s Rights, close on the heels of the Union Government passing the much-delayed Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament.
Besides Gandhi, the event, which is being held as part of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi’s centenary celebrations, will see the participation of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, NCP MP Supriya Sule, Subashini Ali and Annie Raja from CPI(M) and CPI.
While AAP will be represented by Rakhi Bidlan, TMC by Sushmita Dev, and Juhie Singh (SP). Sonia Gandhi will deliver the special address at the event, DMK leaders said, adding that the public meeting will reiterate the I.N.D.I.A. alliance’s commitment to social justice, and protecting dignity and women’s rights.
This is the first time that women leaders of the alliance will meet in Tamil Nadu after a majority of the opposition parties came together to form I.N.D.I.A. grouping. In March, the DMK had converted Chief Minister M K Stalin’s birthday celebrations into a mini conclave of opposition parties where he appealed to all outfits opposed to the BJP to unite on one platform with Congress as the fulcrum.
“The presence of Sonia Gandhi at the event will send a powerful signal that all Opposition political parties are united in taking on the BJP. We believe a strong message will go out of the meeting with regard to several issues,” a senior DMK leader told DH.
Another leader said the meeting will stress the need to reassure the commitment of the parties to making the Women’s Reservation Bill a reality, which will enable “crores of women's voices” across the country to be heard in the parliament and legislative assemblies.
Organised by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, the meeting also comes at a time the opposition parties are criticising the BJP for passing the Women’s reservation Bill with riders like delimitation. The DMK and the Tamil Nadu government have been organising a series of events to commemorate Karunanidhi’s birth centenary.