DMK to be consulted before any decision on inducting AIADMK in I.N.D.I.A bloc: Sharad Pawar

Last Updated 26 September 2023, 15:34 IST

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said DMK or its chief MK Stalin will be consulted for any decision on bringing AIADMK under the I.N.D.I.A alliance.

Ending its four-year-old ties with the BJP, the AIADMK on Monday announced walking out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and said it would lead a separate front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“The DMK is an associate of I.N.D.I.A alliance partners. So no decision related to this will be taken without consulting DMK or Stalin,” Pawar told reporters when asked whether efforts will be made to bring AIADMK under the INDIA bloc.

The I.N.D.I.A alliance is a coalition of 28 opposition parties aiming to take on the Bharatiya Janta Party-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

(Published 26 September 2023, 15:34 IST)
