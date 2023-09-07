DMK's A Raja's remarks against Sanatan Dharma reflect I.N.D.I.A's mental bankruptcy, Hinduphobia: BJP leader

The BJP on Thursday described DMK leader A Raja's remarks against Sanatan Dharma as "outrageous and vitriolic" and slammed the opposition parties, saying Raja's comments reflect the I.N.D.I.A bloc's "mental bankruptcy" and "deep-rooted Hinduphobia".

"Changing name does not conceal one's intent and character," Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dharmendra Pradhan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.