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DMK's views do not represent opinion of  southern states, says Kumaraswamy 

The DMK, which is in power in Tamil Nadu, has been vehemently opposing the bills and have raised concerns that they would adversely impact the southern states.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 13:19 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 13:19 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsDMKH D Kumaraswamy

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