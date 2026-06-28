'Do not open attachments': Largescale malware targeting WhatsApp web, desktop users flagged by CERT-In

<p>New Delhi: The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a fresh alert cautioning<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/whatsapp"> WhatsApp</a> Web and Desktop users against a widespread malware distribution campaign that could allow cybercriminals unauthorised access to devices and sensitive data.</p><p>In an advisory issued on June 25, CERT-In said threat actors are distributing malicious Visual Basic Script (VBScript or .vbs) files through direct messages on the platform. </p><p>The campaign leverages previously compromised WhatsApp accounts to send the harmful attachments, making the messages appear to come from trusted contacts such as friends, colleagues, or family members.</p>.Cred, credibility and WhatsApp.<p>“Attackers use previously compromised WhatsApp accounts to send malicious VBScript (vbs) files to existing contacts. </p><p>Because the messages originate from trusted contacts, recipients may be more inclined to open the attachment,” the advisory noted, citing findings from Kaspersky and Securelist.</p><p>WhatsApp’s cross-platform nature, which allows seamless messaging and file sharing across mobile, web, and desktop versions, is being exploited in this operation.</p><p>Once opened, the malicious files can grant remote access to the victim’s device, enabling attackers to steal credentials, deploy additional malware, spy on activities, or spread the infection across connected networks.</p><p>The potential fallout includes financial fraud, business disruption, and significant data breaches, CERT-In warned.</p><p>CERT-In has urged users to exercise extreme caution with any unexpected attachments, even from known contacts. </p><p>"Do not open attachments you were not expecting, even if they come from a friend, colleague, or family member,” the agency stated.</p><p>It recommended verifying the legitimacy of suspicious files by calling or messaging the sender directly. “If the sender’s message seems unusual or out of character, treat it as suspicious,” it added.</p><p>This warning comes amid rising sophisticated cyber threats. On June 10, CERT- In had strengthened security compliance requirements for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) producing mobile phones, computers, and related devices in response to the growing use of AI in cyberattacks.</p><p>Users are advised to keep their WhatsApp applications and operating systems updated, enable two-factor authentication where possible, and avoid downloading or executing files from unverified sources on the desktop or web versions of the app.</p>