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'Do not open attachments': Largescale malware targeting WhatsApp web, desktop users flagged by CERT-In

In an advisory issued on June 25, CERT-In said threat actors are distributing malicious Visual Basic Script (VBScript or .vbs) files through direct messages on the platform.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 16:46 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 16:46 IST
India NewsWhatsAppFraudMalware

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