Do people want easy rail travel or picture with 'shahenshah's' statue: Rahul's dig at Modi govt

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "Fares for every class of 'Garibo Ki Sawaari', Indian Railways have been increased. Even the fare concession given to the elderly was withdrawn. Platform ticket prices were increased and the door for privatisation was opened."

He said, "Was this money, which is being squeezed out of the public's hard-earned money, for making a selfie stand? What do the people of India want? Cheap gas cylinders and easy rail travel? Or Picture with 'shahenshah's statue'?"