Doctor shares chilling CT scan image of parasitic infection; warns against eating undercooked pork

In warning of sorts against eating undercooked meat, a US-based doctor has shared an image of the CT scan of a patient's legs suffering from parasitic infection caused by the same.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Dr Sam Ghali is an emergency medicine physician who regularly shares medical case studies on in his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Ghali shared the unsettling picture of the CT scan showing a person's lower limbs filled with rice grain like particles and captioned it, "Here’s one of the craziest CT scans I’ve ever seen."

Ghali further went on to explain what the disease is called and what are its causes. "Cysticercosis is an infamous parasitic infection caused by ingestion of larval cysts of Taenia Solium, also known as: Pork Tapeworm," he wrote in the post.