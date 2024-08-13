Home
Doctors call off nationwide strike over Kolkata medic's rape-murder after meeting health minister

After meeting Union Minister J P Nadda, Federation of Resident Doctors' Association President Aviral Mathur said that all their demands have been accepted by the minister.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 August 2024, 17:25 IST

New Delhi: The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) on Tuesday said it was calling off its strike over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata as the Union health minister has accepted their demands.

A delegation of FORDA met with Union Health Minister J P Nadda at his residence here on Tuesday night.

FORDA said the decision to end the strike, effective from Wednesday morning, was made in the interest of patient welfare.

According to the statement issued by the association, "A key outcome of the meeting was the health minister's agreement to form a committee with FORDA’s involvement to work on the Central Protection Act. The ministry has assured that work on this will begin within the next 15 days."

An official notice from the health ministry is expected soon.

On Monday, several government-run hospitals in the national capital went on an indefinite strike after a postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered while on duty at the R G Kar Medical College in Kolkata, West Bengal.

The Resident Doctors' Association decided to shut elective services in hospitals in response to a call from FORDA.

Published 13 August 2024, 17:25 IST
