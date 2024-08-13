Doctors call off nationwide strike over Kolkata medic's rape-murder after meeting health minister

New Delhi: The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) on Tuesday said it was calling off its strike over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata as the Union health minister has accepted their demands.

A delegation of FORDA met with Union Health Minister J P Nadda at his residence here on Tuesday night.

FORDA said the decision to end the strike, effective from Wednesday morning, was made in the interest of patient welfare.