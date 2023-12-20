Doctors’ guild warns revellers to 'be careful' during Christmas, New Year festivities amid Covid spike

Mumbai: The Organised Medicine Academic Guild (OMAG), the apex federation of 15 professional associations of post-graduate doctors in India, has asked people to be careful in the wake of threats because of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19.
Dr Ishwar Gilada, the consultant doctor for Infectious Diseases at the Mumbai-based Unison Medicare and Research Centre, said: “The JN.1 is the new sub variant of Omicron-Covid-19 variant and is reported from Kerala, Goa and Karnataka. Waste water surveillance is the best strategy to detect surge in cases , at least 10 days in advance. We should be careful during the Christmas and New Year revelries.”
Dr Gilada, who is also the Secretary General of OMAG, said: “People must start using masks in crowded places. But nothing to panic as it remains only a Variant of Interest (VoI) and not Variant of Concern (VoC), as per the WHO announcement.”