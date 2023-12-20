Doctors’ guild warns revellers to 'be careful' during Christmas, New Year festivities amid Covid spike

Dr Ishwar Gilada, the consultant doctor for Infectious Diseases at the Mumbai-based Unison Medicare and Research Centre, said: “The JN.1 is the new sub variant of Omicron-Covid-19 variant and is reported from Kerala, Goa and Karnataka. Waste water surveillance is the best strategy to detect surge in cases , at least 10 days in advance. We should be careful during the Christmas and New Year revelries.”