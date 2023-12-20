JOIN US
Doctors’ guild warns revellers to 'be careful' during Christmas, New Year festivities amid Covid spike

'People must start using masks in crowded places,' said Dr Ishwar Gilada, the Secretary General of the Organised Medicine Academic Guild.
Last Updated 20 December 2023, 07:57 IST

Mumbai: The Organised Medicine Academic Guild (OMAG), the apex federation of 15 professional associations of post-graduate doctors in India, has asked people to be careful in the wake of threats because of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Dr Ishwar Gilada, the consultant doctor for Infectious Diseases at the Mumbai-based Unison Medicare and Research Centre, said: “The JN.1 is the new sub variant of Omicron-Covid-19 variant and is reported from  Kerala, Goa and Karnataka. Waste water surveillance is the best strategy to detect surge in cases , at least 10 days in advance. We should be careful during the Christmas and New Year revelries.”

Dr Gilada, who is also the Secretary General of OMAG, said: “People must  start using masks in crowded places. But nothing to panic as it remains only a Variant of Interest (VoI) and not Variant of Concern (VoC), as per the WHO announcement.”

(Published 20 December 2023, 07:57 IST)
