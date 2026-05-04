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Doctor's legal heirs can be sued for medical negligence after his death, says Supreme Court

The bench said in the context of Rule 4 of Order XXII of CPC, one has to understand and see whether the right to sue against such alleged medically negligent doctor survives or not upon his death.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 15:32 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 15:32 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtdoctorsMedical Negligence

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