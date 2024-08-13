Doctors stage nationwide protest over Kolkata medic's rape-murder

The protest is part of a nationwide indefinite strike call by the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) after the 32-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata while on duty last Thursday.

Doctors across Uttar Pradesh struck work and staged demonstrations. Doctors at KG Medical University (KGMU), Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow held demonstrations demanding stern action against the accused and also sought steps to ensure safety of the doctors.

KGMU resident doctors warned that they would proceed on an indefinite strike if their five-point demands, which included proper security arrangements near the girls hostels, CCTV installation inside the wards and ban on the entry of males in the cabins of lady doctors, were not met by the hospital administration.

Demonstrations by the doctors were also reported from Varanasi, Prayagraj, Jhansi, Kanpur, Agra, Meerut and other places in Uttar Pradesh.

In Kerala, various forums of doctors and PG medical students staged protests in connection with the Kolkata incident.

The Kerala Medical Post-Graduates Association submitted a memorandum to Health Minister Veena George demanding an immediate security audit at all medical colleges in the state.

"No security audit has been done at the medical colleges so far despite many untoward incidents. Though some improvements were made in the security systems, still there are many loopholes. Hence most medical colleges in Kerala are potential space for untoward incidents," the association said in the memorandum.

The Association also urged the Kerala government to put pressure on the West Bengal government to meet the demands of resident doctors in Kolkata while warning that they would be forced to join hands with their counterparts and go on a strike till the demands are met.