Does Sonia, Rahul Gandhi stand with accused number one Siddaramaiah, asks BJP

New Delhi: Taking a swipe at Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, the BJP on Saturday asked whether these two leaders stand with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is accused in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case
“It is a rare case of a sitting chief minister being accused in a corruption case and has unmasked the corrupt face of the Congress. Will Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi stand with the Chief Minister ? The Congress must answer this question," BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said here.
"The MUDA scam was the biggest illegalities that happened in the Congress ruled Karnataka. The Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge also belongs to Karnataka and he must be aware of the corrupt practices of the Congress Government. Why Kharge is silent about the MUDA scam," Trivedi questioned.
The registration of a case on several criminal charges, including corruption, against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has exposed the Congress, as it noted that the FIR was lodged following a court order and central agencies had no role in it, he said.
Trivedi said a Congress candidate in the Haryana assembly polls had recently said that his party leaders will use power to enrich themselves and their relatives, and alleged that the Karnataka chief minister had already been doing it.
While Congress leaders pocket thousands of crores of rupees, they give "lollypop" of a few thousands to people, he said.
Published 28 September 2024, 10:53 IST