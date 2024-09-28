Does Sonia, Rahul Gandhi stand with accused number one Siddaramaiah, asks BJP

New Delhi: Taking a swipe at Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, the BJP on Saturday asked whether these two leaders stand with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is accused in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case

“It is a rare case of a sitting chief minister being accused in a corruption case and has unmasked the corrupt face of the Congress. Will Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi stand with the Chief Minister ? The Congress must answer this question," BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said here.



"The MUDA scam was the biggest illegalities that happened in the Congress ruled Karnataka. The Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge also belongs to Karnataka and he must be aware of the corrupt practices of the Congress Government. Why Kharge is silent about the MUDA scam," Trivedi questioned.