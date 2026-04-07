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'Doesn't deserve to be Congress chief': BJP on Mallikarjun Kharge's remark on Gujaratis

Ravi Shankar Prasad called the remarks the 'height of shamelessness and depravity', and said Kharge did not deserve to head a national party.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 15:46 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 09:56 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiMallikarjun Kharge

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