Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Domestic air passenger traffic hits single-day record of 5.05 lakh on November 17

Airlines carried 5,05,412 passengers on Sunday (November 17) and the number of flight departures was at 3,173, according to the latest data from the civil aviation ministry.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 11:09 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2024, 11:09 IST
India NewsflightstravelTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us