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Domestic LPG price hiked by Rs 29 per 14.2-kg cylinder; second raise in three months

The price of a 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi is now Rs 942 from the earlier Rs 913. In Bengaluru, the a domestic LPG cylinder will cost Rs 944.5, up from Rs 915.5.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 02:38 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 02:38 IST
India NewsLPG cylinderWest AsiaLPG Price Hike

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