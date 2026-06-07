Domestic LPG price hiked by Rs 29 per 14.2-kg cylinder; second raise in three months

<p>Domestic <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lpg">LPG </a>gas price has been hiked by Rs 29 per cylinder, marking a second increase in three months as state-owned fuel companies continue to navigate through rising costs due to global energy crisis. </p><p>The increase is effective from Sunday. The price of a 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi is now Rs 942 from the earlier Rs 913. In <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, the a domestic LPG cylinder will cost Rs 944.5, up from Rs 915.5. </p>.Commercial LPG price hiked by Rs 42 for 19-kg cylinder; no change in domestic LPG rate.<p>On March 7, the price of the domestic LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 60. This came a week after the US and Israel attacked Iran and the West Asian crisis that drove up fuel prices. </p><p>State-run oil marketing companies were estimated to be losing about Rs 703 on every LPG cylinder sold before the latest revision, according to a <em>PTI </em>report.</p><p>Earlier, petrol and diesel prices were increased by a cumulative Rs 7.50 per liter since mid-May. Additionally, compressed natural gas (CNG) rates have increased by about Rs 6 per kg.</p><p>Despite the recent increases, oil companies continue to sell petrol and diesel below cost, incurring losses of around Rs 11 per litre on petrol and Rs 33.6 per litre on diesel, according to reports.</p><p><em>(With PTI Inputs)</em></p>