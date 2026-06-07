Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Domestic LPG price up by Rs 29: Check the latest city-wise rates

This is the second price hike in the past three months; on March 7, domestic LPG cylinder price was increased by Rs 60
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 04:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 June 2026, 04:45 IST
India NewsIndiaLPG cylinderWest Asiaprice of LPG

Follow us on :

Follow Us