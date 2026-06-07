Domestic LPG price up by Rs 29: Check the latest city-wise rates

<p>The price of domestic <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lpg">LPG </a>has been increased by Rs 29 a cylinder. This is the second price hike in the past three months as state-owned fuel retailers face continued pressure from high global energy costs amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.</p><p>The latest revision comes after the price was increased by Rs 60 for a 14.2-kg cylinder on March 7. This came in the backdrop of disruptions in global energy supplies and a rise in fuel prices caused by the conflict.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/domestic-lpg-price-hiked-by-rs-29-per-142-kg-cylinder-second-hike-in-three-months-4030174">The increase is effective from Sunday</a>. With this, the price of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder in Delhi is now Rs 942, up from the earlier Rs 913. In Bengaluru, the a domestic LPG cylinder will cost Rs 944.5, up from Rs 915.5.</p><p>Here is the latest LPG price in some major cities:</p>.<p>The increase in LPG prices is part of a wider round of fuel price revisions. </p><p>Petrol and diesel prices have been raised by a cumulative Rs 7.50 per litre since mid-May, while compressed natural gas (CNG) rates have gone up by about Rs 6 per kg.</p>.Commercial LPG price hiked by Rs 42 for 19-kg cylinder; no change in domestic LPG rate.<p><strong>Commercial LPG cylinders</strong></p><p>The price of commercial LPG cylinders, used by hotels, restaurants and other businesses, has seen multiple revisions over the past few months.</p><p>The most recent revision came on June 1, when the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 42.</p><p>Earlier, commercial LPG price was increased by Rs 1,000 in May, Rs 195.5 in April and Rs 114.5 in March.</p><p>The West Asia crisis, which started with the US-Isreal attacks on Iran on February 28, has resulted in the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important energy transit routes, leading to disruptions in crude oil and LPG supplies from the region.</p>