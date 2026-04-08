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Domestic production of oil, gas ramped up amid West Asia crisis: RBI governor

The governor highlighted that the Indian economy has demonstrated resilient growth over the past decade, supported by robust policy frameworks.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 20:52 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 20:52 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsRBIOilWest Asiagas

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