US President-elect Donald Trump may visit India in 2025 to attend Quad summit

Trump, along with his wife Melania Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump, had visited Ahmedabad and New Delhi in February 2020 – just a few weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world and about a year before the end of his first term. If he attends the 5th Quad summit to be hosted by Modi in 2025, the 78-year-old Republican would be the second US president after Barack Obama to visit India twice. Obama had visited New Delhi in 2010 and 2015, the second time as the chief guest at the Republic Day ceremony.

Quad had been conceived in 2004 but fizzled out soon after its formal launch in 2007. The bloc was revived in 2017 by India, Japan, Australia, and the US to build a bulwark of democratic nations to counter the hegemonic aspirations of China in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Quad was revived during Trump’s first term in the White House. His successor Biden elevated it to the level of leadership with a virtual summit in March 2021, followed by the first in-person summit in Washington DC a few months later.