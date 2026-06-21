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Donald Trump outflanked India's bid to isolate Pakistan

US President gave Islamabad a diplomatic lifeline – but for how long?
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 21:24 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 21:24 IST
India NewsUnited StatesPakistanDonald Trump

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