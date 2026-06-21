Donald Trump outflanked India's bid to isolate Pakistan

<p>In June 2025, New Delhi sent some parliamentarians to Washington DC, where they met US Vice President J D Vance as well as several lawmakers, spoke to journalists, and interacted with analysts at the Council on Foreign Relations about Pakistan's export of terrorism to India. The delegation led by Shashi Tharoor of the Congress was one of the seven that the government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party sent to 32 national capitals around the world, as well as to the European Union headquarters in Brussels, to brief on how Pakistan sent terrorists to India to kill innocent tourists at Pahalgam in <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags.jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir </a>on April 22, 2025, and why India carried out "Operation Sindoor" early on May 7, 2025, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and areas under illegal Pakistani occupation.</p><p>It was an exercise intended to renew New Delhi's broader campaign to "isolate" Pakistan – a campaign Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised after a series of terrorist attacks in India in 2016.</p><p>A year later, after US President Donald Trump and President Masoud Pezeshkian this week inked a Memorandum of Understanding to end the war that started with the Israel-US military offensive against Iran on February 28, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan also signed it as a guarantor. Sharif and Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Asim Munir, led Islamabad's bid to broker a peace deal between Tehran and Washington DC, over the past couple of months. "They really helped us with this deal," Trump recently told Axios, acknowledging the mediation by Sharif and his "favourite field marshal" Munir. Pakistan also received accolades from China and the EU.</p><p>The diplomatic breakthrough marked a remarkable reversal of fortunes for Islamabad – just a year after India sought to rally international opinion against Pakistan.</p>.'If India is attacked, we are going to help them': Donald Trump promises support, says ‘very close’ to clinching trade deal. <p>Thanks to Modi's 'friend' Trump — who often showers praise on the prime minister — and his administration in Washington DC, Islamabad appears to have outmanoeuvred New Delhi's renewed campaign to isolate it on the international stage.</p><p>Immediate strategic considerations often outweigh reputational liabilities when major powers reassess their partnerships. Pakistan has repeatedly shown an ability to exploit geopolitical opportunities to restore its diplomatic relevance, notwithstanding long-standing concerns about its support for terrorist organisations. Its role in the US-backed anti-Soviet campaign in Afghanistan during the 1980s and, decades later, in facilitating US engagement with the Taliban during the withdrawal from Afghanistan, showed how broader strategic imperatives often eclipsed concerns over Islamabad's links with militants. The latest warming of ties with the Trump administration appears to follow a familiar pattern.</p><p>Situated at the crossroads of South Asia, West Asia and Central Asia, Pakistan occupies a strategic location that has often enabled it to retain relevance in the calculations of the US and other major powers despite persistent concerns over its conduct, particularly its reliance on terrorism as an instrument of statecraft. Geography has repeatedly allowed Pakistan to translate strategic utility into diplomatic influence.</p><p>Pakistan's use of terrorist groups as strategic assets, both against India and in pursuit of wider regional objectives, has long been a source of concern for the US and other major powers. Trump hosted Modi at the White House on February 13, 2025, within a month of returning to the Oval Office, and joined him in calling upon Pakistan "to expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators" of the November 26–28, 2008, and January 2, 2016, terrorist attacks in Mumbai and Pathankot, respectively. The joint statement issued after the meeting also had the Indian and American leaders asking Pakistan to ensure that its territory was not used to carry out cross-border terrorist attacks.</p><p>Munir, however, moved quickly and gave Trump something to showcase before his domestic audience in the US. The Pakistan Army arrested and handed over to the US Mohammed Sharifullah, a senior ISIS-K operational commander accused of helping plan the August 26, 2021, suicide bombing at Abbey Gate outside the airport in Kabul. The explosion killed 13 US soldiers and nearly 170 Afghans. Trump lauded Islamabad, which quickly lapped up the opportunity to whitewash its record – not only of exporting terror to India but also of having al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden hiding in its territory for several years after the 9/11 attacks in the US. Sharif claimed on X that terrorists had always been denied safe havens in Pakistan.</p><p>The US did not call out <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a> after the terrorist attack near Pahalgam, J&K, but urged India to exercise restraint. After Trump started claiming credit for the May 10, 2025, ceasefire ending the four-day cross-border military flare-up between the two South Asian neighbours, New Delhi contradicted him publicly, but Islamabad chose to massage his ego, with Sharif and Munir praising him for saving millions of lives by bringing the two nuclear-armed nations back from the verge of a wider conflict. This was followed by Trump inviting Munir to the White House on June 18, 2025, overlooking New Delhi's allegation that Pakistan's military leader had personally instigated the terrorist attack in J&K through an incendiary speech against India. He again had Munir and Sharif visiting him on September 26, 2025. Then came the war between Israel and the US, on one side, and Iran on the other, and Trump let Sharif and Munir mediate between Washington DC and Tehran. Pakistan's role in facilitating talks between Iranian and American negotiators in Islamabad on April 11 and 12 was, in the words of a US diplomat, its "finest hour in modern history".</p><p>A cryptocurrency partnership involving a venture linked to Trump's family gave Islamabad a useful opening into circles close to the US president. Sharif and Munir realised that access and influence in Trump-era Washington DC extended beyond traditional diplomatic channels into business and personal networks.</p><p>Trump's bonhomie with the civil-military leadership of Pakistan added to the stress in India-US bilateral relations over the past several months, in addition to his tariff tirade against India and his attempts to force India to stop buying crude oil from Russia.</p><p>Pakistan also signed a Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement with Saudi Arabia on September 17, 2025. The two sides committed to helping each other in responding to any aggression by a third country against either of them. The agreement, which appeared to have a tacit nod from the US, fuelled speculation about a role for Pakistan in the security architecture of West Asia. Beyond its all-weather strategic partnership with China, Pakistan also moved to strengthen its ties with the EU and Russia, broadening its diplomatic options.</p><p>But it would be premature to view the current warming of US-Pakistan ties as the beginning of a durable strategic partnership. Trump's foreign policy has largely been guided by transactional considerations, with relationships often calibrated to immediate objectives rather than shaped by long-term geopolitical commitments. Pakistan's recent prominence in Washington DC owes much to its perceived utility in facilitating US negotiations with Iran and advancing US interests in West Asia. Once that role ceases to be relevant, the importance of Sharif and Munir to the White House could diminish just as quickly.</p><p>Even so, the lifespan of the partnership may matter less than its immediate consequences. A renewed infusion of substantial US military or economic support into Pakistan would be a matter of concern for India. Equally worrisome for New Delhi would be any expansion of Islamabad's role in the security architecture of West Asia, a region of enduring strategic importance to India, given its energy interests, commercial links and vast expatriate community. New Delhi must also be mindful of a recurring historical pattern: periods in which Islamabad enjoys strong backing from the US and other major powers have often coincided with a greater willingness in Pakistan to adopt a more assertive posture towards India.</p>