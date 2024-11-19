Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Donald Trump presidency may be a positive for India as energy prices can remain affordable: CEA Anantha Nageswaran

He also made it clear that while net zero goals are important, it is essential to generate economic growth and called it a "prerequisite for achieving net zero transition".
PTI
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 14:09 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2024, 14:09 IST
India NewsDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us