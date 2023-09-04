Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Don't allow Udhayanidhi Stalin to enter Maharashtra, says BJP leader Mangal Prabhat Lodha

Lodha expressed his displeasure over Udaynidhi's statement and requested Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar not to allow Udayanidhi Stalin to set foot in Maharashtra.
Last Updated 04 September 2023, 12:33 IST

Follow Us

Amid the political row over Udhayanidhi Stalin’s comments on Sanatan Dharma, veteran BJP leader and Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Monday demanded that the entry of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin’s son be banned in the state.

Lodha expressed his displeasure over the statement and requested Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar not to allow Udhayanidhi Stalin to set foot in Maharashtra.

“What right does Udhayanidhi Stalin have to hurt the feelings of people by making derogatory comments about Sanatan Dharma? We will not allow him to disrupt the harmony of our state,” said Lodha, who is Minister of Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation.

"These people have never understood Sanatan Dharma and will never understand it in the future! Because Sanatan culture is like a potent medicine that eradicates anti-national ideologies in India! Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin has insulted the faith of millions of Hindus by speaking out against Sanatan Dharma,” said Lodha, a six-time MLA and former Mumbai BJP President.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 04 September 2023, 12:33 IST)
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsMaharashtraEknath ShindeSanatan DharmaDevendra FadnavisAjit PawarUdhayanidhi Stalin

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT