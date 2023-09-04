Don't allow Udhayanidhi Stalin to enter Maharashtra, says BJP leader Mangal Prabhat Lodha

Amid the political row over Udhayanidhi Stalin’s comments on Sanatan Dharma, veteran BJP leader and Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Monday demanded that the entry of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin’s son be banned in the state.

Lodha expressed his displeasure over the statement and requested Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar not to allow Udhayanidhi Stalin to set foot in Maharashtra.