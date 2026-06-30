Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Don't care about name on letterhead': Sergio Gor dismisses Indo-Pacific Command renaming row, says ties remain strong

His remarks came amid criticism over the US decision to restore the name Pacific Command
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 05:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 June 2026, 05:48 IST
India NewsUnited StatesIndia-USRow

Follow us on :

Follow Us