'Don't care about name on letterhead': Sergio Gor dismisses Indo-Pacific Command renaming row, says ties remain strong

<p>US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor sought to downplay the controversy surrounding the renaming of the US Indo-Pacific Command, saying the focus should be on Washington's actions rather than the title of the military command.</p><p>Speaking at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Leadership Summit, Gor said the defence partnership between India and the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States </a>remained robust, noting that India conducts more military exercises with the US than any other country and that defence engagements between the two sides continue regularly.</p><p>His remarks came amid criticism over the US decision to restore the name Pacific Command, reversing the change made during President Donald Trump's first term when it was renamed Indo-Pacific Command to reflect India's growing strategic role in the region.</p>.'It's in the last 1 per cent': Sergio Gor says US-India trade deal in final steps, to be sealed soon.<p>"I just want to mention something because a lot of individuals made hay over a name change. I don't care what name is on a letterhead, but look at what the United States is actually doing," Gor said.</p><p>"Yes, the name changed; we're still there. India still has more exercises with the United States than any other country by far. Every single month there's something happening, whether it's Indian troops coming here or whether it's US troops going into the region," the US envoy said.</p><p>He also said a delegation from the Indian Navy is expected to visit the United States within the next two weeks.</p><p>Rejecting claims that India-US relations had weakened, Gor said cooperation across key sectors continued to remain strong.</p><p>"So to all those pundits that sit online and tweet and say, this relationship is in trouble, when you look at the facts of where this relationship stands, whether it's trade, whether it's defence, whether it's the people to people ties, the relationship is on strong footing," he said.</p><p>According to Gor, <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/-donald-trump">President Trump</a> places considerable importance on ties with India and is keen to deepen collaboration in areas such as trade, technology, defence and investment.</p><p>Recalling an anecdote, the ambassador said Trump wanted to call Prime Minister Narendra Modi while attending an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event in Miami.</p><p>"It was a couple months ago... with the president at UFC in Miami and we're sitting backstage and he said to me, 'Let's call the Prime Minister'," Gor said.</p><p>"I said, 'Sir, it's 6:00 AM in the morning there (India).' He said, 'He(Modi) will be up. He (Modi) is like me'," Gor said, recalling Trump's remarks.</p><p>Gor said that by the time officials in New Delhi were contacted, Trump had already gone on stage at the UFC event, and the conversation with Modi was eventually scheduled for the following day.</p><p>He said the episode reflected the close personal rapport between the two leaders.</p><p>"The louder message of that story is when you're friends with somebody, not everything has to be scheduled," Gor said, adding that the president truly considers the Prime Minister a friend.</p>.'I'm a big fan of PM Modi': Donald Trump tells US envoy Sergio Gor. <p>"His years with the Prime Minister go back to his first term. There's warm memories of India. And so that's an incredible benefit," he said.</p><p>Emphasising the long-term nature of the partnership, Gor said Washington was committed to working closely with New Delhi and described the coming two years as crucial for shaping bilateral ties.</p><p>"The United States wants to work hand in hand with India," Gor said, adding that the next two years would be critical in shaping bilateral ties for decades to come.</p><p>"These next two years will set the relationship on a path for several decades ahead. So for everyone here who participates in this, think of this as a long-term project. This is not a one year or two year, but what we sow now will continue to sustain us decades ahead," Gor said.</p>