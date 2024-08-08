Don't give asylum to a single Bangladeshi in the Northeast: Northeast students to Amit Shah

Guwahati: Stating that "illegal migration" since 1947 from neighbouring Bangladesh into Northeastern region has already reduced some indigenous communities into minorities, North East Students' Organisation (NESO) urged Home Minister Amit Shah not to provide asylum to a single Bangladeshi in the region.

In a memorandum submitted to Shah on Wednesday, NESO, an umbrella body of major students' organisations said that the ongoing crisis in Bangladesh may lead to an exodus of its nationals into the Northeast, where four states share over a 1,800-km border with the country.

All Assam Students' Union, Khasi Students' Union, Garo Students' Union, All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union, Naga Students' Federation, All Manipur Students' Union, Mizoram Zirlai Pawl and Twipra Students' Federation are part of the NESO.

