'Don’t have courage to take NEET again': Madhya Pradesh medical aspirant's suicide sparks outrage

Note left behind by a NEET aspirant who killed herself
"Mom and Dad, you had faith that your daughter would study hard and become a doctor, but I no longer have the courage to take the NEET exam again. I was scoring good marks in my first attempt, but now there is no guarantee… pic.twitter.com/iPX8vg4rJH
आकांक्षा डॉक्टर बनकर देश और समाज की सेवा करना चाहती थी। आकांक्षा के पिता किसान हैं। बेटी के डॉक्टर बनने के सपने के लिए किसान क्रेडिट कार्ड पर ₹3 लाख का कर्ज़ लिया। और नागपुर में खुद कुक की नौकरी कर ली, ताकि बेटी वहाँ coaching कर सके।