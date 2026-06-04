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'Don’t have courage to take NEET again': Madhya Pradesh medical aspirant's suicide sparks outrage

While the incident occurred last month, it is drawing national attention after her handwritten suicide note began circulating on social media recently.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 07:18 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 07:16 IST
EducationMadhya PradeshNEETSuicidePaper LeakNTANEET ExamStudent suicide

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