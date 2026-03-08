<p>A video of Leader of Opposition <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> speaking on the ban of drones and its consequences is now making rounds on social media. </p><p>In the video, Gandhi can be seen narrating a story from 2016 when he met the director of Special Protection Group (SPG). The Congress leader said that the director was invited to his house and upon entering was shown a drone. </p><p>"I used to fly and I used to make drones. So, I had a drone and flew it in my garden in front of him," Gandhi said. </p> .<p>While flying the drone, Gandhi quipped, "Isn't this going to be a security problem for you?" The meeting concluded and the SPG director went back to his place. The leader of opposition claimed that it was only a few days later when the government introduced a countrywide ban on the use of civilian drone. </p><p>Gandhi said that he had only made the security remark as joke. "Please understand the power, the one guy who happens to be security can explode the entire industry in a second," Gandhi said.</p><p>The Congress leader went on to say that if one "bureaucrat" can shake the entire industry then it is not just a security issue but instead a billions of dollar industry.</p>.<p>Acknowledging that there is a security threat which can heightened with the unrestricted use of drones, Gandhi said that we need to deal with it accordingly but "we don't kill the goose."</p>.<p>"Government has to allow these conversations and these conversations start with you (citizens of the country), not some bureaucrat," he added. </p><p>Gandhi has come under fire for his views on drones. In 2025, the BJP government criticised Gandhi, for using a banned Chinese drone in a video he posted on social media as well as lambasting India's drone industry.</p><p>In 2022, India banned the import of foreign drones with certain exceptions in a bid to promote domestic manufacturing.</p>