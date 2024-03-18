Don't know the donors, envelopes were left at the office: JD(U), TMC on 2019 electoral bond disclosure

As per TOI, in its submission on May 27, 2019, to EC, TMC said, "Most of these bonds were sent to our office and dropped in the drop box or sent through messengers from various persons who wished to support our party, many of whom prefer to remain anonymous. thus, we are not in the possession of names and other details of the buyers."

TMC had not disclosed the identities of the donors whose contributions amounting to Rs 75 crore were received by the party from July 16, 2018, to May 22, 2019.

However, JD(U) has given information about their donors whose contributions amounted to Rs 3 crore, that they got in April 2019, but has not disclosed information about the remaining Rs 10 crore.

The two donors that they disclosed were Shree Cement Limited of Rajasthan's Ajmer and Bharti Airtel Limited of Haryana's Gurgaon. They donated Rs 2 crore and Rs 1 crore respectively in April 2019.