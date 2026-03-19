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'Don't put cart before horse': Court rejects Lalu's plea seeking unrelied documents for trial

The case was registered on May 18, 2022, against Lalu Prasad and others, including his wife, two daughters, unidentified public officials and private persons.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 07:50 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 07:50 IST
India NewsDelhiLalu Prasad Yadav

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