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Don't reduce pain of victim's family to sound bytes: Supreme Court on Twisha Sharma death case

The CJI said that he is 'at pain' with the way media coverage of the matter has happened.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 05:59 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 05:59 IST
India NewsCJISupreme Courtdowry

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