<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Monday urged media to not go for the statements of the victim's family or her in-laws in the Twisha Sharma death case. </p><p>"Let the things move as per law and procedure," the Court said while hearing the suo motu case. </p><p>A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul Pancholi while hearing the case noted that probe into sensational case has been recommended to be conducted by CBI.</p><p>The CJI said that he is "slightly at pain" with the way media coverage of the matter has happened. </p>.12 days after her death and second autopsy, Twisha Sharma cremated in Bhopal.<p>"The mother in law is a formal district judge and it is unfortunate that it is being said that Judiciary is not permitting a fair trial. We have no doubt that the victims and accused will cooperate with the investigation. We have no doubt on our state agencies or on the CBI, that whoever will investigate will definitely take the investigation to the logical conclusion and will find the truth," he said. </p><p>He also requested the victim's relatives that whatever statement they want to make "please make it before the authority that is the investigating agency." </p><p>"We can't do anything but request media to not go for a recording of statement of the victim's family or reducing the their pain into sound bytes," he said. </p><p>The court in its order noted that Solicitor General Tushar Mehta has informed that second autopsy was conducted at Bhopal pursuant to directions of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. Mehta also assured the court that he will take up the matter with the authorities to ensure that the CBI immediately takes over the investigation.</p><p>"The only issue as of now for our consideration is the recommendations made by the state of MP to handover investigation to CBI."</p><p>In its order, the court requested the media to avoid recording statements of persons who are likely to be potential witnesses, as it may unnecessarily impact the outcomes on certain issues which are to be investigated. </p><p>"We also request the public that they should refrain from speculation and to have trust and faith in one of the premier investigating agency. We are sure that in due course of time it will take the investigation to a conclusion."</p><p>While making these observations, the court clarified that it has not expressed any opinion on any of the allegations or otherwise and it is entirely on the investigating agency to look into the different aspects.</p><p>Twisha (33), the former Miss Pune originally from Noida, was found hanging at her in-laws' residence in Bhopal's Katara Hills on the night of May 12.</p><p>Her family has accused her husband and in-laws of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide. Her in-laws, however, have denied the allegations and claimed Twisha suffered from drug addiction.</p><p>The case has snowballed into a massive national controversy, given the background of the accused.</p>