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'Don't reflect reality of India-US relationship': MEA on Trump's social media post, calls remarks inappropriate

India's response came after a row erupted when US President Donald Trump reposted comments by American radio show host Michael Savage that contained derogatory references to India.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 17:23 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 17:23 IST
India NewsUSDonald Trump

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