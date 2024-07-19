Don't support any divide on caste or religion: Chirag Paswan on Muzaffarnagar police advisory

New Delhi: Union minister and BJP ally Chirag Paswan has unequivocally opposed the Muzaffarnagar police advisory asking the owners of eateries to display their names, saying he will "absolutely … never support or encourage" any divide in the name of caste or religion.

Asked if he supports the advisory, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president said in an interaction with PTI editors, "No, I don't."

He said he believes two classes of people – rich and poor – exist in the society and persons of different castes and religions fall in both categories.