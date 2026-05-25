<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Monday declined to grant an urgent hearing in respect of a plea for a probe into allegations of fake advocates and activities associated with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a satirical digital outfit that recently took social media by storm.</p><p>A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant told advocate N K Goswami, appearing for the petitioner, not to take the issue "so sentimentally." </p><p>Goswami submitted that despite the CJI's clarification, a distorted and malicious narrative was continuing. </p> .Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee express support for Cockroach Janta Party.<p>"Don't take it so sentimentally," the CJI said.</p><p>Another counsel contended that they were seeking a CBI probe into the issue of fake law degrees. The counsel stressed that courtroom exchanges cannot be used for commercial purposes.</p> .<p>The CJI replied, "There is no such grave urgency. We will see."</p><p>The plea also sought action against those involved in the alleged commercial exploitation of oral observations made during court proceedings. It sought an investigation into alleged fake advocates practising law using fraudulent degrees.</p><p>The plea also expressed concern over the misuse of judicial proceedings and claimed that remarks and observations made during the court proceedings were being used for publicity campaigns.</p> .<p>A controversy was triggered over remarks attributed to CJI Surya Kant on "cockroaches" and "parasites" during a court hearing on May 15 on a plea concerning senior designation for a lawyer.</p> .<p>On May 16, the CJI issued a strongly worded clarification of his remarks, saying he was "pained" by media reports suggesting he had criticised the youth.</p><p>He emphasised that his remarks were specifically directed at individuals entering the legal profession through "fake and bogus degrees" and were "misquoted by a section of the media".</p>