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'Don't take it sentimentally': CJI tells petitioner, SC turns down urgent hearing on plea for CBI probe into Cockroach Janta Party

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant told advocate N K Goswami, appearing for the petitioner, not to take the issue "so sentimentally."
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 10:14 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 10:14 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtCockroach

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