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'Don't take it so sentimentally': Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing of plea against Cockroach Janta Party

The petition seeks a probe by the CBI into the activities of persons associated with the Cockroach Janta Party.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 06:47 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 06:47 IST
India NewsIndiaSupreme Corut

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