<p>Chief Justice of India <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/justice-surya-kant">Surya Kant </a>on Monday told a petitioner not to take the Cockroach Janta Party issue so emotionally, when the lawyer mentioned a petition concerning it for urgent listing. </p><p>The petition filed in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> seeks a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the activities of persons associated with the Cockroach Janta Party.</p><p>When advocate N K Goswami, appearing for the petitioner, said the party was tarnishing the image of the judiciary, a Bench of CJI Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V M Pancholi said, "Don't take it so sentimentally."</p>.'Social media accounts, website taken down': CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleges govt crackdown.<p>According to Bar and Bench, another lawyer said that the petitioners are seeking a CBI probe into the issue of fake lawyer degrees, adding that courtroom exchanges cannot be used for commercial purposes. In response, justice Surya Kant said, "There is no such grave urgency. We will see."</p><p>The Cockroach Janta Party is a satirical social media movement which emerged in response to an oral comment made by justice Surya Kant during a hearing where he equated unemployed youth attacking systems under the garb of online activism as "cockroaches". </p>.Unemployed 'youngsters like cockroaches', become media or activists & attack system: CJI Surya Kant .<p>The Chief Justice later clarified that he was referring to persons with fake degrees. </p><p>The social media handles of the Cockroach Janata Party, which amassed millions of followers within a matter of days, were later suspended.</p>