<p>TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh on Wednesday lashed out at the Centre and claimed that the Parliament is being turned into a "party office".</p><p>Alleging that the voice of the Opposition MPs are being "curbed", the TMC leader said that there is "hardly any democracy left in Parliament".</p>.Govt walked extra mile to make Parliament 'redundant': Congress MP Manish Tewari.<p>Ghosh made the remarks during a debate on the resolution to remove Om Birla from the Speaker's post. Adding that she had nothing personal against Birla, Ghosh said, "But this is a question of impartiality and dignity. There is hardly any democracy left in Parliament. Our opinions are thrashed. How can we fight for the people when we are fighting for our own rights?"</p><p>"Railway budget has been done away, bills are being brought at midnight...Rahul Gandhi, Abhishek Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav are not allowed to quote any book, but their 'blue-eyed' boy is allowed," she added.</p><p>Taking a dig at PM Modi over the charge that India is being dictated by the US, Ghosh said, "You can feed your ego but can't stop US President advising you. Don't make this Parliament into a party office."</p><p>Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi too vented out on Wednesday claiming that he was stopped from speaking in the Lok Sabha on multiple occasions and asserted that the House does not represent one party but the whole country.</p>