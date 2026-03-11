Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Don't turn Parliament into party office: TMC MP during debate to remove Om Birla as Speaker

Alleging that the voice of the Opposition MPs are being "curbed", the TMC leader said that there is "hardly any democracy left in Parliament".
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 10:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 March 2026, 10:59 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsParliamentTMC

Follow us on :

Follow Us