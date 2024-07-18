Don't use words like 'maut', 'hinsa' to target PM Modi: BJP after Trump assassination attempt

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday accused the Congress of often using remarks, which incite violence, against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said words like 'maut' and 'hinsa' should not be used in speeches to target political rivals.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi cited a write-up of an ex-IPS officer to highlight that rhetoric used for short-term political benefits at times incites violence as he referred to the killing of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe and the recent assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

Targeting the Congress, Trivedi said its leader Rahul Gandhi used words like violence and murder in Parliament and had rationalised as throwing of some article at Modi's convoy during the poll campaign as an evidence of people's fear of the prime minister ending.